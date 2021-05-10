Bank Note Press Announces Jobs For Graduates, Others; Registration Begins On May 12

BNP recruitment 2021 for junior technician, other posts begins on May 12

Bank Note Press, Dewas has announced jobs for graduates, diploma holders, and ITI certificate holders for recruitment to junior technician, junior assistant and other posts. As of now, the Bank Note Press has notified the job details in the weekly edition of the Employment News. As per the job advertisement, the details of the recruitment will be released on its website on May 12. The registration option will open the same day and will be available June 11.

Bank Note Press, Dewas Madhya Pradesh is a unit of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL).

The official website of the organisation is https://bnpdewas.spmcil.com/

A written exam will be held for the selection of candidates which is tentatibvely scheduled in the month of July-August.

Vacancy Details