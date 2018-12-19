AIBE 13 Admit Card Released For All India Bar Examination; Direct Link Here

AIBE 13 Admit Card released @ allindiabarexamination.com dor All India Bar Examination

Bar Council of India has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIII admit card on the official website of the examination. The AIBE XIII or AIBE 13 admit card can be accessed from the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE is being held to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India. The AIBE 13 examination will be held on December 23, 2018.

"The admit card for AIBE XIII is available on the following link," said a statement posted on the official website with this direct link: AIBE 13 admit card link

According to Bar Council of India, the AIBE will assess skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate's analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of law.

After passing the examination candidate will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

The AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India.

Candidates will have 11 languages to choose for attempting the examination.

The examination pattern will be multiple choice question and it will be open book exam.

The notification bringing the All India Bar Examination into force was passed by the Legal Education Committee and the members of the Bar Council of India at duly constituted meetings on April 10, 2010 and April 30, 2010, said a statement posted on the official website.

