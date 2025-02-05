AIBE 19 Result 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

AIBE 19 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 19 Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, once they are announced. Candidates are required to enter roll number and password to access the results.

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2. Click on the link for "AIBE 19 Result 2024" on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to the login page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. The result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download and save the result for future use

Step 7. Take a printout of the result for future use

AIBE 19 2024: Exam Pattern

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 comprised 100 questions spanning 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.

The question paper was structured as follows: Constitutional Law included 10 questions; IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had 8 questions; Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita also contributed 10 questions, while the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) featured 10 questions.

Additionally, the Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam accounted for 8 questions, with other topics like Cyber Law, Environmental Law, and Labour Law comprising fewer questions.

To qualify for the exam, candidates from the General and OBC categories need to secure a minimum of 45%, while those from SC/ST and Disabled categories require at least 40%.