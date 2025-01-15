AIBE 19 Exam Results Expected Soon, Check Steps To Download

AIBE 19 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is soon expected to announce the results for AIBE 19 exam 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com by entering their roll number and password.

All India Bar Examination 19 Result 2024: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "AIBE 19 Result 2024"

On the homepage, click on the link for "AIBE 19 Result 2024" Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Enter your login credentials Step 5: The AIBE 19 result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference

The Bar Council of India released the provisional answer key for the exam on December 29, 2024. Candidates had time till January 10, 2025 to raise objections against any answer in the key. The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024.

In order to qualify in the exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum passing percentage of 45 per cent for general/OBC categories. Applicants belonging to the SC/ST and disabled category will need 40 per cent to qualify.



The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 comprises of 100 questions covering 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.

The All Indian Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.