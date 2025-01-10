AIBE 19 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the answer key for AIBE 19 exam 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam and those who wish to raise objections against any answer in the key can do so by visiting the official website of BCI. They can access the answer key by entering their roll number and password. "The objection tracker is now available, and the objection window will remain open until midnight on 10th Jan 2025. If you have any objections regarding question paper of AIBE-19, you can raise them through the objection tracker," the official notification mentioned.

Applicants can raise objections against any answer in the key by submitting supporting documents and paying a requisite fee of Rs 500 for each question. The exam authority will declare the results after reviewing all the objections. Candidates can also use the provisional answer key to calculate their probable scores. As per the AIBE marking scheme, each question will carry one mark and there is no negative marking followed in the AIBE 19 exam.

The written exam for AIBE 19 was conducted on December 22, 2024. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 featured 100 questions covering 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.

The All Indian Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

