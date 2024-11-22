AIBE 19: Last Date To Make Correction In Application Form Ends Today

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the window for making correction in the AIBE 19 application forms. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the application forms can do so by today. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 will be held on December 22, 2024. The law entrance exam was earlier scheduled for November 24, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be released online on December 15, 2024.



Candidates will be required to get a passing percentage of 45 per cent in General/OBC category to qualify the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Disabled candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify the exam.



The All Indian Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.



A total of 100 questions will be asked in the exam from 19 topics/subjects. The subjects include the following:

Constitutional law I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure) Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act Family Law Public Interest Litigation Administration Law Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules Company Law Environmental Law Cyber Law Labour & Industrial Law Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law Law related to Taxation Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act Land Acquisition Act Intellectual Property Laws

