AIBE 19: Last Date To Make Correction In Application Form Ends Today

AIBE 19: The All India Bar Examination 19 will be held on December 22, 2024.

The admit cards for the exam will be released online on December 15, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the window for making correction in the AIBE 19 application forms. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the application forms can do so by today. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 will be held on December 22, 2024. The law entrance exam was earlier scheduled for November 24, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be released online on December 15, 2024. 

Candidates will be required to get a passing percentage of 45 per cent in General/OBC category to qualify the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Disabled candidates will  be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify the exam. 

The All Indian Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

A total of 100 questions will be asked in the exam from 19 topics/subjects. The subjects include the following: 

  1. Constitutional law
  2. I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
  3. Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
  4. C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
  5. Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
  6. Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
  7. Family Law
  8. Public Interest Litigation
  9. Administration Law
  10. Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
  11. Company Law
  12. Environmental Law
  13. Cyber Law
  14. Labour & Industrial Law
  15. Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
  16. Law related to Taxation
  17. Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
  18. Land Acquisition Act
  19. Intellectual Property Laws
     
