BPSC 30th Judicial Services Prelims Exam Answer Key Released At Bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC has released answer key for 30th Judicial Services Prelims exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for 30th Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted on November 27, 28. The answer key is available on the BPSC official website. The answer key has been released for both General Knowledge and Law papers and for all paper codes. Candidates can check the same and submit their objection on the answer key, if any, by December 8, 2018.

BPSC 30th Bihar Judicial Services (Prelims) Exam Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the respective answer key link given on the home page for General Studies, and Law paper.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check the answers marked in the answer key against the questions given in the question paper. Make sure to match the answers from the correct question paper code (A, B, C, and D).

In case of any objection, candidates can submit the same to BPSC office by December 8, 2018. Any objection received after 5:00 pm on December 8, 2018 will not be considered by the Commission so make sure to check the answer key and send in your objection as soon as possible.

The candidates must send their objection by speed post to the following address:

Joint Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna 800001

The candidate must enclose the supporting proof for their objection, along with the objection proforma available on the BPSC website. Candidates must also mention advertisement number, their name, roll number and address while sending their objection.

