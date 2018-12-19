Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Announces Jobs For Graduates

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts in District Cooperative Central Banks at Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal districts. Candidates can apply online till January 5. Applicant should be a local candidate of Telangana. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview. ‘The Online Test/Examination will be conducted in English. All the eligible candidates who apply with the requisite fee and whose applications are received in time will be called for the Online test/ Examination,' said TSCAB.
Vacancy Details
Bank Name
Assistant Manager
Staff Assistant
The Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Adilabad
20
41
The Hyderabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Hyderabad
32
56
The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Karimnagar
27
76
The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Medak, Sangareddy
25
24
The Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nalgonda
16
34
The Nizamabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nizamabad
14
58
The Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Warangal
16
--
The written exam will be held on 16/ 17 February (tentatively). Further updates on the exam and admit card will be notified by the Bank.
