Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Announces Jobs For Graduates

Telangana TSCAB Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant Posts

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts in District Cooperative Central Banks at Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal districts. Candidates can apply online till January 5. Applicant should be a local candidate of Telangana. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview. ‘The Online Test/Examination will be conducted in English. All the eligible candidates who apply with the requisite fee and whose applications are received in time will be called for the Online test/ Examination,' said TSCAB.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Bank Name Assistant Manager Staff Assistant The Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Adilabad 20 41 The Hyderabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Hyderabad 32 56 The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Karimnagar 27 76 The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Medak, Sangareddy 25 24 The Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nalgonda 16 34 The Nizamabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nizamabad 14 58 The Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Warangal 16 --

The written exam will be held on 16/ 17 February (tentatively). Further updates on the exam and admit card will be notified by the Bank.

