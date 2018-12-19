Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Announces Jobs For Graduates

Candidates can apply online till January 5.

Jobs | | Updated: December 19, 2018 17:00 IST
Telangana TSCAB Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant Posts


New Delhi: 

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts in District Cooperative Central Banks at Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal districts. Candidates can apply online till January 5. Applicant should be a local candidate of Telangana. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview. ‘The Online Test/Examination will be conducted in English. All the eligible candidates who apply with the requisite fee and whose applications are received in time will be called for the Online test/ Examination,' said TSCAB.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Bank Name

Assistant Manager

Staff Assistant

The Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Adilabad

 

20

41

The Hyderabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Hyderabad

32

56

The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Karimnagar

27

76

The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Medak, Sangareddy

25

24

The Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nalgonda

16

34

The Nizamabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nizamabad

14

58

The Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Warangal

16

--

 

The written exam will be held on 16/ 17 February (tentatively). Further updates on the exam and admit card will be notified by the Bank.

