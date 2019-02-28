TSCAB Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant Results Released, Check Here

TSCAB has released the the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistants in various districts in the Telangana state. TSCAB Assistant Manager and Staff Assistants results have been published on the official website, tscab.org. The TSCAB Assistant Manager and Staff Assistants recruitment exam results for Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal have also been republished on this story.
The TSCAB or Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd had notified recruitment for Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on December 12, 2018 and the online test was held on February 17, 2019.
TSCAB Result 2019: Check district-wise results here
TSCAB Result 2019: ADILABAD
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in ADILABAD DCCB
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in ADILABAD DCCB
TSCAB Result 2019: HYDERABAD
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in HYDERABAD DCCB
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in HYDERABAD DCCB
TSCAB Result 2019: KARIMNAGAR
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in KARIMNAGAR DCCB
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in KARIMNAGAR DCCB
TSCAB Result 2019: MEDAK
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in MEDAK DCCB
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in MEDAK DCCB
TSCAB Result 2019: NALGONDA
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in NALGONDA DCCB
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in NALGONDA DCCB
TSCAB Result 2019: NIZAMABAD
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in NIZAMABAD DCCB
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in NIZAMABAD DCCB
TSCAB Result 2019: WARANGAL
Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in WARANGAL DCCB