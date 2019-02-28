TSCAB Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant Results Released, Check Here

TSCAB result 2019: Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant results released @ tscab.org

TSCAB has released the the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistants in various districts in the Telangana state. TSCAB Assistant Manager and Staff Assistants results have been published on the official website, tscab.org. The TSCAB Assistant Manager and Staff Assistants recruitment exam results for Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal have also been republished on this story.

The TSCAB or Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd had notified recruitment for Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on December 12, 2018 and the online test was held on February 17, 2019.

Read: RRB Group D Result Today, Official Result Notification Anytime Soon

TSCAB Result 2019: Check district-wise results here

TSCAB Result 2019: ADILABAD

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in ADILABAD DCCB

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in ADILABAD DCCB

TSCAB Result 2019: HYDERABAD

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in HYDERABAD DCCB

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in HYDERABAD DCCB

TSCAB Result 2019: KARIMNAGAR

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in KARIMNAGAR DCCB

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in KARIMNAGAR DCCB

TSCAB Result 2019: MEDAK

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in MEDAK DCCB

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in MEDAK DCCB

TSCAB Result 2019: NALGONDA

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in NALGONDA DCCB

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in NALGONDA DCCB

TSCAB Result 2019: NIZAMABAD

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in NIZAMABAD DCCB

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Staff Asst. in NIZAMABAD DCCB

TSCAB Result 2019: WARANGAL

Click here to download the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview for the post of Asst. Manager in WARANGAL DCCB