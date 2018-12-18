JMI's Training Programme To Help Unemployed Youth In Employment Generation

The Ministry of Tourism launched HSRT scheme for creation of employable skills amongst youth

Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, JMI is training unemployed youngsters in the 18-28 years age group followed by their placement under the 'Hunar Se Rozgar Tak' (HSRT) -- which means 'From Skill to Employment' -- scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Front Office Associate and Skill Testing and Certification are the two courses running under this scheme, which is for a duration of 12 weeks and 6 days respectively.

Both these programmes are being funded by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been assigned a target of training 360 youth in the age group of 18-28 years and 440 persons under the Skill testing and certification programme of the Ministry of Tourism.

Since there is a great demand for skilled manpower in the hospitality sector, Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Jamia Millia Islamia is also contributing towards this, said a statement from the varsity.

Till date 120 youngsters have been trained under HSRT scheme and the Central Reserve Police Force is keen to get 400 of their employees trained under the skill testing and certification scheme, out of which 50 have already been trained.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Tourism's scheme namely Capacity Building for Service Providers (CBSP) and has been introduced mainly to increase skilled manpower in hospitality sector.

The programmes running under the scheme are free of cost for the students with an aim to empower the under privileged youth of the country ensuring economic benefit through employment generation and to reduce the skill gap that affects the hospitality sector.

