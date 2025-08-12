Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Applications For Distance, Online Programmes 2025-26, Check Details

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the application process for its distance and online programmes for the academic year 2025-26 through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

The prospectus, detailing a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and advanced diploma courses, is available on the university's official website. Interested candidates can apply via the admission portal at jmi.ucanapply.com, while the prospectus and application links can also be accessed at jmicoe.in.

Courses Offered

Postgraduate programmes include MA in English, Hindi, Urdu, History, Geography, Political Science, Public Administration, Islamic Studies, Sociology, Commerce, Human Resource Management, MBA, and MEd Undergraduate courses include BA, BCom, BBA, BEd, and BCIBF.

The university is also offering postgraduate diplomas in Guidance and Counselling and Geoinformatics, along with advanced diplomas in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Public Policy and Governance, International Relations, Educational Media Production, Mass Media (Hindi and Urdu), and Taxation.

Application Deadlines

Non-entrance courses: August 31, 2025

Entrance-based programmes (MBA and BEd): August 21, 2025

How To Apply

Applicants must register on the admission portal with a valid email ID and mobile number, verify their account through a code sent to their email/phone, log in, fill in personal and academic details, upload a scanned photograph and signature, and submit the form online.

JMI's distance and online programmes offer students and working professionals the opportunity to pursue higher education from a UGC-recognised, NAAC A++ accredited university.