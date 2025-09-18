Jamia BTech Student Secures Rs 18 Lakh Job Offer; Others Placed At Leading Firms

A BTech student at Jamia Millia Islamia has secured a package of Rs 18 lakh per annum during the ongoing placement season. Students across disciplines are receiving competitive offers from leading multinational firms.

The student, from BTech Computer Engineering, received a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) from Optum, an American healthcare company, for the role of Software Development Engineer.

In addition, four BTech Computer Engineering students have been placed at IDFC First Bank as Application Engineers, each with an annual package of Rs 16 lakh.

From BTech Electronics and Communication, one student received an offer from Accenture with a package of Rs 11.89 lakh per annum.

Further, three students from Electrical Engineering-two BTech and one MTech-have been selected by Siemens Energy India Limited (SEIL). The BTech graduates were offered roles as Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) with a package of Rs 6 lakh per annum, while the MTech graduate was recruited as a Post Graduate Engineer Trainee (PGET) with a package of Rs 9 lakh per annum.

The university credited these achievements to the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif, Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, and the dedicated efforts of the University Placement Cell.

"These achievements are a testimony to the hard work of the students, the guidance of the faculty, and the continuous efforts of the University Placement Cell in building strong industry-academia linkages," Jamia said in an official statement.