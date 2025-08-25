Jamia Millia Islamia Launches New UG Programs In German And Japanese Studies

JMI German, Japanese Studies UG Program 2025: Jamila Millia Islamia (JMI) has launched new Undergraduate (UG) programs in German and Japanese studies and an advanced diploma course in Child Guidance and Counseling for the academic session 2025-2026. Interested students are required to fill the application form available here.

These courses have been introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2025 as part of the Four-Year Undergraduate Program (FYUUP). The Bachelor of Arts (BA) in German Studies and Japanese Studies is designed to equip students with knowledge in cultural studies, translation, and interpretation, while also offering exposure to industry-oriented applications.

The Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counseling, accredited by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), prepares students for a rewarding career as an RCI-approved counselor. Graduates can work in educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics, government organizations, and both national and international NGOs.

Jamia New UG Courses In German, Japanese: How To Apply For Three New Courses?

Visit the official application link - "Jamia 3 New UG Courses".

Click on the "New Registration" link.

Enter the required details and apply for the program that you would like to.

You will be successfully registered for the program.

Through the introduction of German and Japanese studies courses, JMI aims to strengthen India's cultural and professional bridges with Europe and Japan.

The last date to submit the application form for the three ug courses- is September 6, 2025.