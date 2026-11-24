The reported sale of late singer Zubeen Garg's Range Rover Velar has triggered a debate in Assam, with political activist Dulu Ahmed questioning why the vehicle was sold, the singer's younger sister Pami Borthakur defending his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging people to respect the family's decisions.

The luxury SUV was reportedly sold by Garima to Sonmoni Das, a resident of Azara in Guwahati. Das is said to have purchased the vehicle because of his admiration for the late singer.

Ahmed, who raised the issue publicly, said he had contacted the buyer and requested him to return the vehicle, citing Zubeen's emotional attachment to it.

Recalling an event in Jorhat, Ahmed referred to a remark made by the singer about his journey from leaving the town on a bicycle to returning in a Range Rover.

"I still remember Zubeen Garg speaking at an event in Jorhat, where he had said, 'I left this town on a bicycle and returned with a Range Rover.' His emotional attachment to the vehicle was evident from his words," Ahmed said.

He claimed that the buyer had told him he had purchased the SUV because of his personal connection with Zubeen.

"I told him that he was not the only person emotionally attached to Zubeen. His fans, friends and countless admirers also share a deep connection with the singer. I requested him to return the vehicle and assured him that we, along with Zubeen's fans and well-wishers, would collectively arrange the money he had paid for it," Ahmed said.

Ahmed maintained that his appeal was not intended to turn the matter into a personal confrontation with the buyer.

What Zubeen Garg's Sister Said

The controversy drew a response from Zubeen's younger sister, Pami Borthakur, who backed Garima and questioned the public pressure being mounted on her over the sale.

Borthakur said the decision could not have been easy for Garima and that people outside the family might not know the circumstances behind it. While acknowledging the emotions of Zubeen's admirers, she said that this did not give anyone the right to question the family's private affairs.

"Garima's decision to sell the property could not have been an easy one. There must be a reason behind her decision. We understand the emotions of the people, but I personally do not think the kind of pressure being put on her is appropriate," Borthakur said.

She suggested that those seeking an explanation should approach Garima directly instead of turning the matter into a public debate.

"Anyone who wants to understand why she took this decision can write an open letter to Garima and seek clarification," she said.

Borthakur also pointed out that Garima had been managing the family's responsibilities independently for more than a year. She questioned why people were now discussing her financial position and personal circumstances.

"No independent woman would want to publicly disclose her financial condition or share details of her economic status. For more than a year, she has managed everything on her own. Nobody came forward to ask about her circumstances during that period. Now, when she might be going through a difficult time, she has taken this decision," she said.

Objecting to discussions about Garima's bank balance and financial records, Borthakur said such details should remain private.

"Who has given anyone the right to make her bank balance or bank statements a subject of public discussion? I personally did not like this," she said.

She also cautioned against using the family's personal affairs to attract public attention, drawing a distinction between Zubeen's public life as an artist and the family's right to privacy.

What Himanta Biswa Sarma Said

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also weighed in, making it clear that the state government would respect whatever decision Zubeen's family takes.

Sarma disclosed that he had earlier requested the family to accept monthly financial assistance from the government. However, Garima declined the offer, saying the family did not need regular financial support and that the money could be used for other purposes.

"I had urged Zubeen Garg's family to accept monthly financial assistance from the state government. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, declined the offer, saying that the family did not require monthly financial support and that the government could utilise the funds for other purposes. We should appreciate her decision," the Chief Minister said.

He said the government would continue to stand by the family but would not impose its decisions on them.

Sarma also spoke about the proposed Zubeen Khetra, saying construction work would begin soon. On the possibility of keeping the Range Rover at the site, he said the area would remain a construction zone for now and vehicles would not be allowed to stop or park there.

"We will hold discussions with the family on the matter and respect whatever decision they take. We should not make unnecessary comments on the decisions of Zubeen Garg's family," he said.

Zubeen Garg's Mumbai Property

Ahmed has also raised concerns over reports that another property belonging to Zubeen Garg in Mumbai could be sold. He urged the state government to consider acquiring it by paying the family its appropriate market value.

Arguing that the singer's legacy went beyond his immediate family, Ahmed said people across Assam shared an emotional connection with his belongings.

"Zubeen Garg's Mumbai property is also reportedly on the verge of being sold. Why can't the government take over the property by paying the family its appropriate market value? The family certainly has rights over Zubeen Garg's belongings, but the people of Assam are equally emotionally connected to him," Ahmed said.

He also reacted to Pami Borthakur's remarks, expressing displeasure over what he described as her reference to him and others as 'garbage'.

Ahmed recalled his visit to Singapore, where he said he had gone seeking a proper investigation into Zubeen Garg's death. He claimed that Borthakur had not questioned his involvement at the time or told him that he had no connection with the family.

On the Range Rover sale, Ahmed claimed that the transaction took place in November. He said he had earlier sought clarification from Garima but had not received a response.

"The Range Rover was reportedly sold in November. I had requested Garima Saikia Garg to clarify whether the vehicle had been sold, but she did not respond to my query. Subsequently, I received information that the vehicle had indeed been sold. The people of Assam came to know about it later," he said.

Ahmed argued that the public should have been informed before a decision was taken on an item so closely associated with the singer.

He also referred to financial assistance and other support extended by the Assam government to the family and initiatives linked to Zubeen Garg. These included Rs 5 lakh through the Kalaguru Foundation, an entertainment tax waiver of around Rs 2 crore on the singer's last film, and Rs 5 crore sanctioned for the construction of Zubeen Khetra.

"Considering the financial assistance and support extended by the government, I do not believe that Zubeen Garg's family decided to sell the Range Rover because of financial difficulties," Ahmed said.

The disagreement has pitted the singer's admirers' attachment to his belongings against the family's right to decide what happens to his estate. While Ahmed wants the vehicle and other properties associated with Zubeen to be preserved, Garima's decision has received public backing from Pami Borthakur and the Chief Minister, both of whom have called for the family's privacy to be respected