Work Together To Mitigate Climate Change Menace: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet said that there was a need to reaffirm commitment towards creating a better planet for future generations

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2018 14:18 IST
Narendra Modi also praised individuals and groups working towards promoting harmony with nature (AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to everyone to work together to mitigate the menace of climate change as a way to pay tribute to the environment on Earth Day.

Earth Day, a global event, is observed on April 22 every year.

"On Earth Day, let us reaffirm our commitment towards creating a better planet for our future generations. Let us work together to mitigate the menace of climate change. This would be a great tribute to our beloved Mother Earth," Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: "I compliment all those individuals and organisations who are working towards promoting harmony with nature and ensuring sustainable development."

On the occasion of Earth Day, people usually take out rallies, sign petitions, meet their elected officials, plant trees, clean up their towns, and roads in several parts of the world.

This year, Earth Day will focus on mobilising the world to end plastic pollution, including creating support for a global effort to eliminate single-use plastics along with global regulation for disposal of plastics.

