All You Need To Know About Earth Day 2018

This day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970 and has ever since been an annual event. The person credited for organising the event 48 years ago is US Senator Gaylord Nelson. He rallied the support of millions of Americans who demonstrated in across different cities in the United States. Eventually, the issue of clean environment and earth conservation was brought into the national agenda. Various events were organised and people came out to the streets to reaffirm their support for protecting the environment.
Comments
The theme of Earth Day 2018 is End Plastic Pollution. "Earth Day 2018 is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behavior about plastics," according to Earth Day Network. The idea is to encourage people to cut down on their plastic consumption by paying a closer attention to the number of plastic items each person consumes annually and make a conscious effort to reduce the amount. According to a paper published in scientific journal Chemistry & Biology in 2009, plastic is non-biodegradable and disposed plastic can remain in the environment for up to 2,000 years.