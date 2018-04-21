Earth Day 2018: Date, Theme And Importance

Leading a grassroots movement to support the adoption of a global framework to regulate plastic pollution; Educating, mobilising and activating citizens across the globe to demand that governments and corporations control and clean up plastic pollution Educating people worldwide to take personal responsibility for plastic pollution by choosing to reject, reduce, reuse and recycle plastics, and Promoting local government regulatory and other efforts to tackle plastic pollution.

Earth Day is observed every year on April 22. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day is significant as it's a day of political action and civic participation towards preserving the planet. People march, sign petitions, meet their elected officials, plant trees, clean up their towns and roads. Earth Day Network is the organisation that leads Earth Day worldwide.From poisoning and injuring marine life to presence of plastics in food to disrupting human hormones and causing major life-threatening diseases, the exponential growth of plastics is threatening our planet's survival, notes the Earth Day Network.Earth Day 2018 theme is 'End Plastic Pollution'. It is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behavior about plastics.

Importance of Earth Day 2018:



Aprill 22 was chosen as Earth Day by Gaylord Nelson, the founder of Earth Day. The importance of Earth Day is to increase the awareness among common public, especially among youngsters, to get full effect of the campaign of environmental safety.