Earth Day 2018 Live Updates: Let's Create 'Better Planet For Future Generations,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said the people of the country should work together to "mitigate the menace of climate change." "On #EarthDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards creating a better planet for our future generations. Let us work together to mitigate the menace of climate change. This would be a great tribute to our beloved Mother Earth," he tweeted.
Earth Day is coordinated across the world by the global organisation "Earth Day Network" and this year's campaign is to "End Plastic Pollution". The day was first marked in 1970 and galvanised millions of Americans who took to streets and voiced their concerns about the impact of the industrial revolution on the environment.
Here are the updates on the Earth Day 2018:
Today is #EarthDay. The health of humanity is directly related to the health of our environment. #ClimateChange threatens your health, and is expected to cause 250,000 additional deaths per year between 2030-2050.- WHO (@WHO) April 21, 2018
We need #ClimateAction NOW.https://t.co/LZ5Gf5GXEnpic.twitter.com/NYaxaXDyGb
On the occasion of Earth Day, let us pledge to keep our environment clean. We can take a step in this direction by putting an end to plastic pollution- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2018
Sunday is #EarthDay!- United Nations (@UN) April 21, 2018
Here's how you can take climate action and live more sustainably every day: https://t.co/Vu8PlAcM2K#GlobalGoalspic.twitter.com/ApqOwArLPH