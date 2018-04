Earth Day 2018 Live Updates: Let's Create 'Better Planet For Future Generations,' Says PM Modi

Earth Day 2018: This year's campaign is to "End Plastic Pollution".

10:33 (IST) In a tweet, the World Health Organisation how "health of humanity" and environment are correlated.

Today is #EarthDay. The health of humanity is directly related to the health of our environment. #ClimateChange threatens your health, and is expected to cause 250,000 additional deaths per year between 2030-2050.



We need #ClimateAction NOW.https://t.co/LZ5Gf5GXEnpic.twitter.com/NYaxaXDyGb - WHO (@WHO) April 21, 2018 10:32 (IST) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged the citizens to "pledge to keep the environment clean".

On the occasion of Earth Day, let us pledge to keep our environment clean. We can take a step in this direction by putting an end to plastic pollution - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2018 10:31 (IST) PM Modi in another tweet also lauded the organisations that are working towards ensuring a "sustainable development". "I compliment all those individuals and organisations who are working towards promoting harmony with nature and ensuring sustainable development." 10:29 (IST) United Nations, on its official Twitter account, shared tips on how to ensure a sustainable lifestyle on Earth Day 2018 and every other day. Sunday is #EarthDay!



Here's how you can take climate action and live more sustainably every day: https://t.co/Vu8PlAcM2K#GlobalGoalspic.twitter.com/ApqOwArLPH - United Nations (@UN) April 21, 2018

As the world marks April 22 as Earth Day, leaders across India and the world are urging people to save the planet by adopting a sustainable lifestyle.Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said the people of the country should work together to "mitigate the menace of climate change." "On #EarthDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards creating a better planet for our future generations. Let us work together to mitigate the menace of climate change. This would be a great tribute to our beloved Mother Earth," he tweeted.Earth Day is coordinated across the world by the global organisation "Earth Day Network" and this year's campaign is to "End Plastic Pollution". The day was first marked in 1970 and galvanised millions of Americans who took to streets and voiced their concerns about the impact of the industrial revolution on the environment.