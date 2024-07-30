Woman Hit By Bullet As She Was Washing Clothes At Hyderabad Home: Cops

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Narsingi Police station. (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman was injured in her leg after a bullet hit her in Gandipet near here on Tuesday, police said.

She suspected that the bullet might have been fired from a firing range which is near to her house, police said.

The woman in her complaint lodged with police stated that at about 11.30 am while she was washing clothes in her house, a bullet hit her left leg, resulting in bleeding.

The woman's family members told the media that they informed the police about the incident and a police team reached their house and inquired into the matter. The woman was taken to a hospital following the incident and later discharged, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Narsingi Police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)