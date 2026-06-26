'Will Shoot You, Go To Jail': Madhya Pradesh Mining Mafia Threatens Official

The audacity of the illegal mining mafia in Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera in Shivpuri district, where a revenue team that had gone to stop illegal soil excavation was allegedly surrounded, abused and threatened.

The most chilling moment came when the main accused, Jaimandal Yadav, allegedly told Badarwas Tehsildar Sachin Bhargava, "I will shoot you, I will go to jail," and then ordered his son to bring a gun from home.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. A video of the confrontation surfaced on Friday, triggering anger among revenue officials and raising fresh questions over the growing fearlessness of those involved in illegal excavation and sand-linked activities.

According to officials, Tehsildar Sachin Bhargava had received information that soil was being illegally excavated from government land near the Sindh River.

Acting on the input, he reached the spot along with revenue staff, including Patwari, Kotwar Sunil Kumar Prajapati and other team members. At the site, the team allegedly found a Hydra machine and two tractor-trolleys being used to dig and transport soil. Officials suspect the soil was being used to create an access route for sand mining.

As the revenue team began the process of seizing the machinery and vehicles, the situation suddenly turned tense. The accused, Jaimandal Yadav, his father Lakhan Yadav and his son Vikul Yadav, allegedly surrounded the officials and obstructed them from carrying out official work. In the viral video, the main accused can allegedly be heard threatening the Tehsildar and asking his son to bring a firearm.

Police said that amid the commotion, the accused managed to flee with a Hydra machine and one tractor-trolley. However, the revenue team succeeded in seizing a tractor-trolley loaded with soil and handed it over to the police.

Following a written complaint filed by Kotwar Sunil Kumar Prajapati, Badarwas police registered an FIR against Jaimandal Yadav, Lakhan Yadav and Vikul Yadav. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing government work, abusing and threatening officials, along with provisions of the Mines and Minerals Act.

Police officials said that teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused, and the viral video is being examined as evidence.