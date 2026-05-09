Why Temperatures Across India Have Remained Unusually Mild In May

For many Indians, May usually means sweltering afternoons and hot winds. This year, though, the month brought mild temperatures across large parts of the country.

Several areas in north, east and central India have witnessed daytime maximum temperatures reportedly 8-13 degrees Celsius below normal.

One of the most striking examples came from Uttar Pradesh where the Hardoi observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius on May 7, the lowest May temperature ever noted there.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier indicated that many parts of the country could see cooler conditions through the month. “During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country,” the weather agency said.

The Reason

A major reason behind the drop in temperatures is the easterly winds, helping prevent them from rising sharply, especially during mornings and evenings.

March and April also turned out milder than anticipated in several areas despite early fears of an extreme summer. At the start of the season, heatwave alerts raised concerns after temperatures in parts of western and central India climbed close to 45 degrees Celsius even before May began.

Forecasts warned of above-normal heatwave days between March and May. Instead, periodic rain linked to western disturbances interrupted the heat repeatedly.

According to the IMD, above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country this month, though some regions in east, northeast and east-central India may receive below-normal rain.

The IMD has said parts of southern, northeastern and northwestern India may continue to record above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days through May.

Even when daytime conditions have stayed pleasant, nights remain warmer than usual across much of the country. Higher nighttime temperatures reduce cooling after sunset and increase heat stress.

The cooler spell has also unfolded even as concerns around possible El Niño phases continue, which could affect the monsoon, delay rainfall progression and extend summer conditions further into the year.

Long-term climate trends still point towards hotter and more intense Indian summers overall even though short-term weather systems can temporarily alter seasonal patterns.