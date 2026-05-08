3 In Race, 1 Frontrunner: Inside Congress' Kerala Chief Minister Discussions

Following the UDF's massive win in Kerala, the Congress leadership in Delhi will take the final decision on who will become the next Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and the Chief Minister of the state.

After the CLP meeting in Kerala, all newly elected Congress MLAs unanimously passed a one-line resolution authorising the party high command to choose the leader. Congress observer Ajay Maken confirmed this after meeting party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Sources say that a majority of Congress MLAs are backing KC Venugopal for the Chief Minister's post. At the same time, there is strong public support for senior leader VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is also being considered in the race for the top post.

Also read: Who Is Ramesh Chennithala, Congress Veteran Contesting From Kerala's Haripad

The Congress observers for Kerala, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, held one-on-one meetings with newly elected MLAs, MPs and former MPs before preparing their report for the party leadership.

According to sources, Kharge has called Venugopal, Satheesan and Chennithala to Delhi for discussions before taking the final call.

Sources also say Venugopal is actively pushing for the Chief Minister's position and is relying on his close equation with the Congress high command. His proximity to Rahul Gandhi is also being seen as an important factor in the leadership race.

Meanwhile, Mukul Wasnik dismissed speculation over a viral photo claiming to show a list of MLAs supporting different leaders. He said the document being circulated was incorrect and did not reflect the real situation.

The UDF secured a big win in the 140-seat House, picking up 102 seats.

The UDF's victory in Kerala is being seen as a major comeback for Congress after the Left Democratic Front's ten-year rule in the state came to an end.