Kite Battles, Razor Strings: How Chinese Manjha Puts Lives At Risk

A young man in Indore has died after he came in contact with a stray Chinese manjha (kite string) while riding his motorcycle last week. Raghuvir Dhakad, a tile contractor, was severely injured when the taut, razor-sharp string wrapped around his neck and cut his throat, causing him to lose control of his bike. He was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries. This adds to a rising number of accidents linked to Chinese manjha during Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti.

In Delhi, a 22-year-old businessman died after a kite string slashed his neck while he was riding his scooter on the Rani Jhansi flyover. In Karnataka, 48-year-old Sanjukumar Hosamani died after a kite string slit his throat while he was riding his bike near Talmadgi Bridge; he reportedly made a last call to his daughter before collapsing.

Several others have suffered serious injuries to their necks, faces, and hands this season.

Why Kites Are Flown On Makar Sankranti

Every January, on Makar Sankranti, rooftops, parks, and open fields see colour with a thousand dancing kites. Makar Sankranti celebrates the Sun's movement into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn), when days grow longer and warmer. Flying kites is seen as a way of celebrating the Sun.

Kite flying, a tradition and fierce sport, brings families together and turns the skies into battlefields where flyers try to cut the strings of others' kites.

What Is A Manjha?

Manjha refers to kite string coated with an abrasive to help it cut other kite strings in flight. Historically, this was done using cotton threads coated with natural substances such as rice glue, tree gum and a fine abrasive like powdered glass or alum. These traditional strings were relatively safer: they broke under high stress and biodegraded after the festival.

What Is Chinese Manjha, How It Is Different?

Chinese manjha is made from non‑biodegradable synthetic materials, like nylon or plastic monofilament, which are then coated with powdered glass, metal dust or other sharp abrasives.

This composition makes it far stronger, much sharper and much more dangerous than traditional cotton manjha. Unlike cotton, the synthetic thread doesn't easily break, meaning it can remain taut across roads and open spaces for days, and not get cut by rival kites.

Why People Use Chinese Manjha

For many kite flyers, winning is a big part of the fun. A stronger, sharper string gives a competitive edge in kite battles. It slices through opponents' strings more easily. That's a key reason Chinese manjha remains popular in spite of widespread bans.

This, combined with glass coating, also turns it into a weapon for anyone who happens to cross its path at speed, especially motorcycle and scooter riders travelling on roads lined with loose or dangling strings.

States Where Chinese Manjha Is Banned

Authorities across several states have banned the manufacture, sale, storage and use of synthetic or Chinese manjha, particularly ahead of festivals such as Makar Sankranti and Independence Day.

In Madhya Pradesh, the ban has been enforced from late November through January under the Indian Citizen Security Code, with courts directing strict implementation and legal action against violators. Gujarat enforces a similar prohibition during Uttarayan, criminalising its sale and use, while Telangana banned Chinese manjha as early as January 2016 under the Environment (Protection) Act.

States including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have also outlawed the procurement, distribution and use of nylon and other non-biodegradable synthetic kite strings.