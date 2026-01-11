Chinese Kite Strings Turn Deadly Across Madhya Pradesh

The use of banned "Chinese" kite strings, synthetic threads known for their razor-sharp metallic coating, has caused a series of horrific injuries and at least one death across the state, raising urgent concerns over public safety.

In Indore alone, three motorcyclists suffered serious neck injuries within a four-hour span on Sunday. One of them, 35-year-old Raghuveer Dhakad, died during treatment.

The first incident occurred around 5:30 pm on the Khajrana Bridge. Dhakad, a tile contractor and resident of Bicholi Mardana, was riding home from a construction site when a kite string slit his throat. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

"A passerby died after his throat was cut by a Chinese kite string. He was brought to MY Hospital, and we are questioning those who admitted him," said Manish Lodha, Station House Officer at the Tilak Nagar police station. Raghuveer is survived by his son, Sahil.

Just a few hours later, two more incidents were reported in the city.

One at Sapna-Sangeeta Road, where Narendra Jamod, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant, suffered a severe neck injury while riding with a friend. He underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital.

Second one, near Indore Airport, where Ashish Raghuvanshi sustained a deep neck injury while riding his motorcycle and is currently being treated at a hospital on 60 Feet Road.

The danger extends well beyond Indore. In Chhindwara, nine-year-old Atharva Karade required 43 stitches after a string sliced through his ear while he was playing outside his home.

In Ujjain, the banned strings have become a recurring hazard. A student returning home after an examination had his throat slit and required 10 stitches at Charak Hospital. In another case earlier this month, a priest was injured in a similar manner and survived after a two-hour surgery. Vinay Tiwari, a 20-year-old from Jirapur in Rajgarh district who lives in Jaisinghpura, Ujjain, was also injured when the string wrapped around his neck while riding his motorcycle. In November and December alone, seven people were reportedly injured by Chinese kite strings in the district.

Why is the Ban Failing?

Despite a strict ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of Chinese manja (synthetic string), enforcement remains a challenge. These threads-made of nylon and coated with crushed glass or metal-are preferred by some for their strength but are virtually invisible to motorcyclists. They continue to flood rooftops and marketplaces every year during the festival season.