Hyderabad Cops Crack Down On Chinese Manjha Ahead Of Sankranti Festival

With a spate of injuries caused by life threatening Nylon kite threats reported across Hyderabad ahead of the kite festival Makar Sankranti, the city police have stepped up their enforcement drive and arrested a man for illegally selling the deadly nylon thread.

The Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone, arrested Mohd. Shazaib (42) for illegally procuring and selling Chinese manjha, which is banned in Telangana. Police seized 345 bobbins of nylon-coated kite string, worth Rs 6.90 lakh, from his possession. Shazaib, who runs a kite business in Kalapathar, was sourcing the banned manjha through Vikram Mehta of Karnal, Haryana, who transported it to Hyderabad. The accused was selling each bobbin for Rs 2,000, making huge illegal profits. He and the seized material were handed over to Kalapathar Police Station for further action.

The police action comes after an accident was reported on Friday around 7:00 pm. Damera Veeraiah (48), son of Lingaiah, a private employee and resident of Vasavinagar, Ramanthapur, was injured while riding from Banjara Hills to Ramanthapur. As he crossed the Amberpet flyover, Chinese manjha hanging across the road suddenly wrapped around his neck, causing a deep cut.

He was rushed to Tricolour Hospital, Amberpet, where doctors treated him. Police said his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

In another incident on Sunday, a 27-year-old software employee, Suryateja, was seriously injured in the Gachibowli area. He was riding his bike from Gachibowli towards Hafizpet when a broken Chinese kite string struck and wrapped around his hand near the Botanical Garden flyover, causing a severe cut. Locals rushed him to a private hospital in Madhapur, where he is undergoing treatment.

On the same day, Sai Vardhan Reddy, a software engineer, suffered a deep neck injury after being hit by Chinese kite string while riding near the Uppal Stadium Metro Station. He was immediately taken to hospital and doctors said his condition is stable.

Strict punishment

The Telangana government has banned the manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese manjha since January 2016 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, as it poses a serious threat to people, birds and motorists. Violators face up to five years in jail or a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both.

Massive city-wide crackdown

Ahead of Sankranti, Hyderabad Police have intensified enforcement. So far:

103 cases registered

143 persons arrested

6,226 bobbins seized

Total value: Rs 1.24 crore

The Commissioner's Task Force alone accounted for 67 cases, 87 arrests and seizures worth Rs 68.78 lakh.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned that illegal traders are also selling Chinese manjha through online platforms and social media, and said special teams are tracking them. Citizens have been urged to use only cotton kite thread and report illegal sales on Dial 100 or WhatsApp 94906 16555.

Hyderabad Police said the drive will continue until the festival season ends to prevent more injuries and loss of life.