West Bengal Trinamool Crisis Live Update: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said the leaders who have jumped ship are hungry for power will not be accepted by the BJP. With open revolt, defections and dissent, cracks within the party after it suffered a humiliating loss in the West Bengal Assembly elections have become public. This poses questions of loyalty and opportunism as the party tries to find a direction for the approaching state and 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

The crisis escalated dramatically with a full-blown rebellion in the legislature and Parliament wings. In a first for the party, a faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, backed by nearly 58 MLAs, staked claim to being the "real TMC" in the Assembly. At the national level, leaders such as Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and others are either resigning or spearheading a rebel bloc. MPs, including names like Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman, Prasun Banerjee, June Malia and Satabdi Roy, have also voiced dissent, marking internal ruptures.

Mamata Banerjee is in fire-fighting mode, having brought together the INDIA bloc in Delhi earlier this week while fearing the poll loss and defections threatening to undercut her voice in the alliance. At the meeting, the need to project unity to challenge the BJP was echoed by those who attended.

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