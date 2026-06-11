"I Am Where I Am...": Babul Supriyo's Cryptic Post As Trinamool, Rebels Spar

The Trinamool Congress appears to be bleeding legislators after losing to the BJP in the April-May Bengal election. Mamata Banerjee's party - which dominated the state for 15 years, sweeping over 180 of its 294 seats in each of the past three polls - won just 80, and has been scrambling to stop an exodus of top leaders, including 20 of its 28 members of parliament.

Actor Satabdi Roy and physician Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar - both given their political breaks by Banerjee - are in that group. Roy told NDTV the MPs will align with the BJP-led bloc, a swap that will have a seismic impact on the Bengal political landscape.

On Tuesday the Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP, Babul Supriyo - once the BJP's poster boy for Bengal - responded to speculation he might join that group with a long Facebook post. Supriyo, 55, declared himself "tired of media calls asking me which side I am on" question and said: "I am exactly where I am - with the Party & Leader I am !!"

But the popular singer also acknowledged the BJP's "overwhelming mandate" - something Banerjee and her loyalists have refused to do so far, insisting the election had been manipulated to ensure a win for the party. "I shall work with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and use my MPLAD (i.e., the Rs 5 crore funds given to MPs for their constituency)," he said.

Screenshot of Supriyo's Facebook post. Credit: Facebook.com/BabulSupriyoOfficial

The olive branch to Adhikari and the BJP, as well as a positive reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been seen as Supriyo trying to re-build bridges with his ex-employer.

The apparent jibe to rivals within the Trinamool seemed to reinforce that assumption; "... many within my own party were brutal to me for the 'jhalmuri episode'," he said, referring to 2015, when Supriyo was a BJP MP and union minister, but shared a plate of the snack with Banerjee.

"... but I got work done in Asansol (Supriyo won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019) and restarted, or resolved, 90 per cent of the problems of the east-west Metro," he said.

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But then Supriyo concluded his post with another dose of confusion, this time appearing to jab Trinamool MPs over their decision to jump ship after the party's heave poll defeat.

Recalling his 'orange peepul tree' jibe - a phrase he used to mock politicians switching loyalties to join the BJP - he said: "I have nothing personal against anyone... everyone has the right to decide for themselves. (But) I find it amusing and hilarious that ALL of them want to attain 'enlightenment' under a huge orange peepul tree, ON or AFTER the evening of May 4."

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May 4 was the date on which the Bengal Assembly election was confirmed.

On allegations that Banerjee has ignored corruption scandals and complaints involving senior members of her administration - something party insiders told NDTV may have played a key role in her defeat - Supriyo said: "Won't defend anyone who resorted to corruption and blatant stealing of public money. They belong in jail... I hope all are brought to justice."

And after closing on an apparently pro-Trinamool note, Supriyo insisted he had no plans to travel to Delhi - as is the case when senior leaders jump ship to the saffron party - and would not do so till the start of the monsoon session of parliament.