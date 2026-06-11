'Won't Leave <i>Didi</i>': Shatrughan Sinha's Mamata Banerjee Pledge After PM Praise

First a praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi then a pledge of loyalty to Mamata Banerjee. Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday scoffed at the reports of him joining the "rebel" group.

Amid reports that he is one of the signatories in the letter submitted by the Trinamool "rebel" group to Lok Sabha Speaker, Shatughan Sinha's X post congratulating PM Modi on becoming longest serving Indian PM, set the speculation rolling.

"In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation hon'ble PM @narendramodi best wishes on completing 12 years in office, perhaps the longest tenure, ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!," the MP posted on X. Curiously, he also tagged Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in the post.

As the speculation rose around Shatrughan Sinha's next move, the actor-turned-politician clarified that he would never leave Mamata Banerjee.

Scoffing at reports, he categorically denied being in the rebel camp led by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. "Too many things have been said about me. Some are saying that I am part of the rebel group. All this is not true," the Asansol MP clarified, insisting that he will never leave Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee stood with me during bad times. I will stand with her during tough times."

Adding that he contested Lok Sabha election from Asansol on the Trinamool chief's insistence, Sinha said that he will "never leave Didi".

Shatrughan Sinha started his political career with the BJP. After decades as a prominent BJP leader and former Union Minister, he quit the party due to "growing ideological differences". He contested 2019 Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib on Congress ticket but lost.

In 2022, he joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and successfully won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election. He retained the Asansol seat in the 2024 as TMC candidate.