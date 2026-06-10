'Worst Time To Quit, But Entitled To Think For Myself': Sushmita Dev

Sushmita Dev, a pillar of the Trinamool Congress in Assam who quit both party and her Rajya Sabha seat today, justified her action and said she would accept being judged for it. Asked if she would consider joining the BJP, she said "Never say never".

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sushmita Dev said given the current situation, her move will be seen as "opportunistic". "I admit it is the worst time to leave Mamata Banerjee, but I am entitled to think for myself".

"Today, everybody has the right to have a change of mind... and it shouldn't be held against me. Because circumstances change in politics... A girl's gotta do what she's gotta do," she said.

As to why it should not be held against her, she said: "We have seen in the past when Atal Bihari Bajpai ji was the Prime Minister, Mamata ji, for a package, to get a package in West Bengal, she went to the NDA saying 'I have to serve the people'. Today, BJP is her biggest adversary... I'm sure as a senior, astute, matured politician, she will understand that change of mind happens".

Daughter of Assam Congress stalwart Santosh Mohan Dev, Sushmita Dev had switched from the Congress to the Trinamool in 2021. On behalf of the Trinamool, she had spearheaded the attack on the BJP on multiple occasions.

Today, after a terse two-line resignation letter to the party, she had made a beeline to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Asked if she was joining the BJP, she had said it did not depend on her and she had only met the Chief Minister for "advice".