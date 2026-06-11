More Trouble For Abhishek Banerjee, Tripura Court Summons Him In 2021 Case

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by a Tripura court in an old case dating back to 2021 when he allegedly assaulted some policemen in the state's Khowai district. The incident happened after the West Bengal assembly election and amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The court has told him to appear before it on June 22.

The latest court summon means more difficulties ahead for the leader whose party, the Trinamool Congress, and his aunt, Mamata Banerjee, have been fending off an existential crisis following their defeat in the recent state elections.

In 2021, the police in Tripura's Khowai district had arrested 14 Trinamool workers for violating Covid safety rules. To free them, Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders including Kunal Ghosh, Dola Sena and Brapta Nasu rushed to the police station and allegedly attacked police officers.

"When COVID safety rules were on, 14 Trinamool workers were arrested by the police in Khowai for violating norms. Later, Abhishek Banerjee and the others came to secure their release and misbehaved with the police. So a case was filed against them then. The court has issued notice now," prosecution lawyer Abhijit Bhattacharjee said.

Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh, who was with Abhishek Banerjee when the 2021 incident happened, received the summons on the younger leader's behalf.