'Want To See Action On Ground': Centre On Attack On India Mission In UK

It is not an issue of "satisfaction, we want to see action on the ground," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the vandalism and attacks on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Mr Bagchi said this while addressing the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

"Are we satisfied with actions against the vandalism and attacks on the High Commission? As I mentioned, the issue is not of satisfaction. We wanted to see action on the ground," he said.

He also said, "We have been urging host countries, including the UK, to take action against those who vandalised the flag as well as the High Commission, identify them and take action against the perpetrators. We are certainly pressing them to continue to take measures to ensure security of premises, security-safety of our personnel who are there in London."

"This is the ongoing conversation we are having with the UK authorities," the MEA spokesperson added.

Regarding the violence at the Indian High Commission in London, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said, "Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. The police investigation is ongoing and we are in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Government in New Delhi."

"We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today's demonstration," it added.

The UK Foreign Secretary's official statement also read, "We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this."

Notably, the Indian community in March, earlier this year, held a large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission against the "disrespectful act" of Khalistan supporters towards the Indian flag and demanded that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the British government act against the perpetrators at the earliest.

The desecration of the Indian Flag led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community in Britain.

Expats from all across the UK travelled to London to express their solidarity with the Indian Flag. The gathering resoundingly debunked the idea of Khalistan, saying there are no takers for it.

