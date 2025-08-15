Khalistani Group Causes Ruckus As Indians Celebrate Independence Day In Australia

An event marking India's 79th Independence Day outside the Consul General in Australia's Melbourne was disrupted by pro-Khalistani individuals. Indian nationals had gathered outside the consulate to peacefully celebrate Independence Day, when "goons" interrupted the event with Khalistani flags, according to a report by The Australia Today.

A video of the incident circulating online shows a verbal altercation between the two groups. The separatist group raised pro-Khalistan slogans. In a counter-move, Indians defended their stance by singing patriotic songs.

Per reports, Australian authorities reached the spot and prevented the situation from escalating into a physical confrontation.

The tricolour was later hoisted at the consulate amid loud cheers of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

The Independence Day ruckus came weeks after pro-Khalistan separatists defaced the Swaminarayan Temple in Australia's Boronia. Hateful slurs were spray-painted over the establishment's wall, which read, “Go home brown c**t.”

Additionally, nearby Asian-run restaurants were defaced with a similar message and portrait of Adolf Hitler.