"It's A Canadian Problem": Indian Envoy On Khalistan Extremism In Canada

As New Delhi and Ottawa work to reset ties, India has rejected allegations linking Indian diplomats to criminal activity in Canada, calling them "preposterous and absurd". In a recent interview, India's new High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, asserted that the Khalistan-related threats on Canadian soil were Ottawa's internal matter and not New Delhi's responsibility.

Talking to Canadian broadcaster CTV, Patnaik noted that renewed talks between India and Canada have focused on "the entire security situation", which he said includes the separatist Khalistan movement.

On India-Canada Ties

"What we are talking about now are the different security scenarios that are happening in this country... Security scenarios where there is a group of people who are actually terrorising, keeping the relationship under hostage... How do we deal with them? How do we deal with the law-and-order situation?" he said.

India has long condemned the pro-Khalistan movement, which supports the creation of an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region. New Delhi has been critical of Canada for not opposing Sikh separatism within its own borders.

On The Khalistan Movement In Canada

Patnaik stressed that it was Canadians who were behind the problem of Sikh separatism, and Ottawa must treat it as its own law-and-order challenge.

"Canada cannot look at this situation as an Indian problem. It's a Canadian problem. There are Canadians who are creating this problem... I find it strange that a high commissioner here has to be under protection. I'm under protection. I should not be under protection in a country like this," he said.

On Trudeau's Allegations

The Indian envoy also rejected former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Patnaik stressed the allegations were "preposterous and absurd" and "without any substantial evidence."

He stressed India was "still waiting for any evidence to be given" and asserted that any "extra-territorial action by India is never done."

On Carney's Leadership

The Indian High Commissioner also praised Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, for his "very big role" in normalising relations with India. He noted that while the improvement in ties was inevitable, Carney's leadership helped speed up the process.

"We might have been here a little earlier or later. You can't keep two large countries apart for long. Donald Trump played a role, but I think it's your new Prime Minister Mark Carney who played a very big role in getting things back to normal," he said.