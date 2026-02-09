Vijay Pours Cold Water On Speculation, Indicates TVK Will Go Solo In Polls

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has decided to go solo in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay has dismissed all speculation about an alliance as rumour and urged his supporters not to believe them.

Speaking at an Iftar event in Mamallapuram, Vijay reiterated that his party will never compromise on its commitment to secularism and social justice.

"Many were wondering how to handle Vijay. Then came false campaigns about alliances that I would join this alliance or that alliance," Vijay said.

"You may have been confused by such news. Let me clarify once again -- we are firmly committed to principles of secularism and social justice. There will be no compromise, ever. We are confident that the government will be formed under our leadership. As I said at our first conference, in politics, there will be no compromise with anyone for any reason," he added.

Read: NDA's Outreach To Vijay's TVK Hits Roadblock. Reason: Superstar Rajinikanth

Vijay's choice of an Iftar platform to deliver this message is seen as a strong signal ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, aimed at reinforcing confidence among minority communities.

Earlier, TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna revealed that the party had received multiple alliance offers, including proposals for a 50:50 seat-sharing arrangement and even a rotational Chief Ministership. However, Vijay has rejected all such offers, stressing that the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu remains paramount, he said.

Read: TVK Rejects Unidentified Party's '90 Seats, Vijay As Chief Minister' Offer

Sources in TVK indicated that very soon Vijay will announce candidates and start campaigning across Tamil Nadu.

The actor-politician asserted that the TVK will uphold secular values and will not be submissive to Delhi in pursuit of power.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 23, with the election shaping up to be a three-cornered contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, the National Democratic Alliance, and the TVK.