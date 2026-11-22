BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday started the BJP's campaign for the December 23 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections. His first major campaign outreach comprised a sharp political attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition. Addressing a booth workers' conference in Chandigarh, Nabin urged BJP cadres to reach every household and turn the civic elections a prestige fight for the party. Launching a direct attack on Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Nabin said he operates from abroad, "while we work from India". Accusing the Congress leader of undermining India's image, he said certain Opposition leaders were unable to digest the country's economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nabin also took a swipe at Gandhi's challenge for a debate with the Prime Minister, claiming that even a BJP mandal president was sufficient to respond to him.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of acting as a 'toolkit' for foreign forces, and attempting to undermine India's image on international platforms.

Nabin said India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but some Opposition leaders were unable to acknowledge the country's achievements. He alleged that whenever India progressed, the Congress expressed disappointment rather than recognising the country's development.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Nabin said the party was more concerned about the political future of one family than the country's interests.

He accused the Congress of spreading negativity and failing to respect its own senior leaders, including former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

"Before pointing fingers at Rahul Gandhi-ji, BJP leaders should be concerned about the embarrassment the country is facing over the revelations surrounding the Epstein files," said Congress Working President Sukhwinder Singh Danny.

"They should focus on the questions being raised over agreements with foreign powers, particularly the US trade deal, and whether the country's interests and people's sentiments are being compromised. These are the issues that should worry the BJP. Rahul Gandhi-ji has always raised issues on basis of truth and facts. Instead of targeting him, BJP leaders should answer the questions concerning the country's interests and dignity," he added.

Nabin's emphasis on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, rather than exclusively on Chandigarh's civic issues, indicated that the BJP's attempt to turn the municipal contest into a larger political battle against the Opposition.

Nabin also linked the Chandigarh campaign to the BJP's ambitions in neighbouring Punjab, saying the party was looking for a political pathway through Chandigarh to expand its footprint in the state and remove AAP from power.

The remarks assume significance, with Punjab heading towards assembly elections in 2027.

The BJP is seeking to consolidate its urban support base while Congress and AAP are contesting the Chandigarh civic polls separately, without an alliance. The party's immediate challenge is to convert its organisational strength into votes and retain control of the civic body.

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements, Nabin cited Jan Dhan accounts, Direct Benefit Transfer, PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat, housing schemes and India's emergence as the world's fourth-largest economy.

He also defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rejecting Opposition allegations of vote theft and arguing that duplicate entries, deceased voters and ghost voters needed to be removed.

Asking Chandigarh BJP leaders to prepare a comprehensive development roadmap, Nabin said the party would approach voters with its achievements and future vision.

The Chandigarh MC elections will be held on December 23, with counting scheduled for December 26.