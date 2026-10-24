Congress Never Followed Constitution, Trying To Create Anarchy: BJP Chief

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that the party never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes.

Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, addressed party workers and leaders at the inaugural session of the BJP's state executive committee meeting here.

"Today, in the country, there is an attempt to challenge constitutional institutions and democracy. Those who swear by the Constitution have shredded it to pieces.

"From imposing Emergency to President's Rule in many states, Congress never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes. Today, those who tried to finish off democracy are lecturing us about it," he added.

Nabin accused the Congress of trying to create anarchy in the country.

"For this, they are getting support not only from within the country but also from foreign powers. Rahul Gandhi now questions the country's constitutional institutions, but he never questioned them when the Congress was in power," he added.

Nabin said that though 60 days had been provided for claims and objections after the publication of electoral rolls in Bihar post-SIR, not a single complaint had been filed by Congress workers.

Rahul Gandhi had understood that he would not succeed in the Bihar assembly elections by raising the allegation of 'vote-theft', and people gave him a befitting response.

"Now, he is raising the issue after six months," Nabin said.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is not concerned about protecting the votes of the citizens but those of infiltrators... We must firmly stand against this," he said.

This was the first time that the party chief addressed the state executive meeting after the central leadership recently revamped the state BJP unit by appointing new office-bearers and organisational in-charges.

Before addressing the executive meeting, he held a meeting with all district presidents and in-charges.

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