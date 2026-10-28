Delhi Trade Body Objects To BJP Rally, Gets '1-Hour' Assurance

Delhi traders' objection is not limited to just INDIA bloc's rally on November 1, it extends to Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Save Democracy' march happening on Wednesday too.

After asking Rahul Gandhi to postpone the opposition bloc's Sunday rally at Ramlila Maidan, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has now appealed to the BJP not to hold its march in Chandni Chowk during the peak Diwali shopping season.

The BJP, however, has assured that its protest will last only for a little over an hour and will not hurt business.

The traders' body said BJP leaders told them that only 400 people will participate in their march and it would last for one and a half hours. It also drew a distinction between the BJP's march and the much larger rally planned by the Congress-led Opposition, which it fears could disrupt business across 20 markets around Ramlila Maidan.

BJP's 'One-Hour' Promise

Responding to the traders' concerns, Delhi BJP media head and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Chandni Chowk holds immense historical significance and assured that their march was intended to demonstrate unity and solidarity without disrupting any business.

"Our protest will last for just one hour," Kapoor said, describing it as a symbolic protest meant to send a strong message without causing prolonged disruption.

He said the party had made arrangements to ensure traders did not face inconvenience or business losses.

"The concerns raised by traders are completely valid. We have made necessary arrangements to ensure that their businesses do not suffer any losses or inconvenience," Kapoor said.

He also pointed to his own association with the trading community, saying he served as the general secretary of a market association and understood the concerns of traders.

The BJP's march in Chandni Chowk on Wednesday is part of its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, led by party national president Nitin Nabin.

However, Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions in parts of Chandni Chowk between 3 pm and 5 pm in view of the march.

Traders Fear Rs 10,000 Crore Impact On Business

The dispute over political gatherings comes amid concerns about impact on business during the festive shopping season. CTI has warned that the Congress-led INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan could affect business worth up to a whopping Rs 10,000 crore, with traders fearing traffic diversions and barricading could reduce customer movement in nearby markets.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote to Rahul Gandhi, asking for a 20-minute meeting with representatives of 20 markets around Ramlila Maidan.

The traders have offered to withdraw their opposition if Gandhi convinces them that the rally will boost business. But if they convince him that it could cause losses, they want him to postpone it until after Diwali.