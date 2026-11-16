Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Video: Tamil Nadu Minister Seen Pursuing Tiger In Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

The BJP has criticised the Minister, saying it is a violation of forest rules.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Video: Tamil Nadu Minister Seen Pursuing Tiger In Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu seen pursuing a tiger at Madulamai Reserve

A video showing Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu pursuing a tiger inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has sparked a row with conservationists demanding action against him. 

The Minister and his family are seen on safari vehicles operated by the Forest Department, accompanied by staff and officials of the department, shows the video. In one of the frames, the Minister, who is running, is seen pointing at a tiger in the distance. 

He is at one point seen sitting atop the car bonnet and also posing for pictures with the forest staff and officials. 

Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu sitting atop a forest jeep at Mudumali Tiger Reserve

Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu sitting atop a forest jeep at Mudumali Tiger Reserve

Tami Nadu Minister seen posing for pictures with the forest staff

Tami Nadu Minister seen posing for pictures with the forest staff

The BJP has criticised the Minister, saying it is a violation of forest rules. 

"I strongly condemn the reported conduct of Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu during his recent visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The Instagram Reels he had posted show him and others getting out of vehicles, trekking inside the reserve, posing on a forest department vehicle, and moving closer to wildlife, including a tiger and elephants. These actions conflict with the clear rules of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, which prohibit visitors from dismounting, chasing or approaching animals, and entering restricted areas on foot," BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy said. 

"These rules exist to protect both wildlife and people and are enforced under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Ordinary citizens and tourists face fines and cases for similar violations. The same standards must apply to ministers and officials. Special access facilitated by forest staff does not exempt anyone from the basic duty not to disturb wildlife in a protected tiger reserve. I call on the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the state government to conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident, determine whether rules were violated, and take appropriate action. Conservation laws cannot be compromised for those in power," the BJP leader added. 

Conservationists have urged the forest department to register a case against the minister under the wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for allegedly disturbing wildlife.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Vanni Arasu, Tiger
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com