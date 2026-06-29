Video Shows Tourists Riding On Top Of Moving Vehicle In Spiti, Sparks Outrage

A video showing tourists sitting on the roof of a moving vehicle in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley has triggered widespread backlash online, with social media users calling it reckless and dangerous. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an influencer named Nikhil Saini, who raised serious concerns about the dangerous stunt.

"Best thing about this point is that the gorge here is almost 200 m plus and chilled ice cold Satluj down there!" Saini wrote in the caption. "More specifically, rescue operations are going to be more tough seeing the terrain! I pity only the admin who have to make the effort to save these chimps who feel cool riding the rooftop at such point!"

Spiti Valley sits at high altitude with narrow mountain roads, steep drops and unpredictable weather. Shooting stones and landslides are common hazards on routes like Kaza-Shimla and the Shimla-Kinnaur highway. Experts warn that passengers riding outside a vehicle risk being thrown off if the driver brakes suddenly or is hit by another vehicle.

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Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

Locals say viral stunts not only endanger lives but also strain rescue resources. Police have urged visitors to follow traffic rules and respect local norms. The clip, which was posted on June 28, went viral, with over 77,000 views and around 250 likes. Social media users reacted to the video, with one user calling the tourists "fake thrill chasers".

"Spiti Valley or Leh are no place for nonsense like this. These are serious places and no ordinary tourist destinations. We need some serious regulations now from the administration, with good roadworks, HR, UP, RJ, PB people are considering these places as places for fun," a user named Anupam Mazumdar wrote in the comment section. "And frankly speaking, these Travellers are the biggest goons in the valleys; they drive as if they are kings of the roads."

"At such places where you don't see the swollen River, you just know by the roaring sound the rush of water, one sudden brake is enough to bungee jump them without any rope. Cool fools," another user wrote.

"So called civilized people living in crowded apartments/flats behave like untamed animals when they go out into open spaces," a third user noted.