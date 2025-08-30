Video: Petrol Pump Employee Refuses Fuel To Helmetless Bikers, Shot At

A petrol pump employee, who was following the district administration's order of refusing fuel to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets, has been shot at by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

Around 5 am on Saturday, Tej Narayan Narwaria, 55, who works at Savitri Lodhi Petrol Pump on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway (NH-719), refused to refuel the motorcycle of two men who were not wearing helmets. The men began arguing with him and he said his hands were tied because the order had been issued by the collector.

Enraged, the men began using expletives and, moments later, opened fire. A bullet struck Mr Narwaria's hand.

CCTV footage from the pump shows one of the men shooting using a pistol and another firing from a rifle. Multiple rounds were fired, forcing terrified employees at the pump to hide.

After the men left, Mr Narwaria was rushed to the Bhind district hospital and then to a hospital in Gwalior, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the attackers are residents of Bijpuri village under Bhind's rural police station limits. A wrestling event was underway in Bijpuri and the two men had stopped at the petrol pump to refuel their bike.

Barohi police station in-charge Atul Bhadoria said, "We have identified the accused through CCTV footage and a manhunt is on. They will be arrested soon."