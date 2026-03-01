Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees' Reel Sparks Storm, Show-Cause Notices Issued

The obsession with creating reels inside the police force refuses to fade and has landed six newly recruited constables in serious trouble.

Six trainees undergoing training at the Police Training School (PTS), Rewa, shot and posted a reel in full police uniform, mouthing a dialogue that has now gone viral and triggered disciplinary action.

In the video, the constables are seen declaring in a defiant tone, “so what if I don't look good? At least I have a government job. So what if I don't have money? I get a monthly salary. So what if I don't have clothes? At least I have a uniform.”

What may have been intended as humor has instead snowballed into a controversy over discipline and dignity within the force.

On February 25, 2026, at 3:04 pm, the reel was uploaded on social media via a group titled “Matiyamet Group” on Twitter. By 8:04 pm, the video had already crossed 5,010 views, drawing sharp criticism, most of it targeting the police department's image and conduct.

The fact that the trainees appeared in full uniform made matters worse.

The controversy comes despite clear instructions from Police Headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal, prohibiting police personnel from creating reels or personal videos in uniform for public circulation, except during official duty.

During training sessions, instructors had repeatedly warned recruits against such activities.

Yet, the six constables, identified as Anil (Dewas), Anand (Indore), Pradeep Yadav (Ujjain), Rajkumar (Ujjain), Gonu (Ujjain) and Surjeet (Vidisha), went ahead and filmed the now-viral clip.

After the reel began circulating widely, the matter reached senior officials. Superintendent of Police, Police Training School Rewa, Surendra Kumar Jain, immediately issued show-cause notices to all six trainees.

The notice reportedly states, “The dignity of the police department has been tarnished by your spoken dialogue. Why should action not be taken against you?”

The department has sought immediate written explanations from the constables and warned of strict disciplinary action if their responses are found unsatisfactory.

This is not the first time Rewa police personnel have faced scrutiny over social media videos.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh had ordered an inquiry after a reel featuring female police personnel dancing to Bhojpuri songs inside court premises, at a police station, and in a police vehicle went viral.