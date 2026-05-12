Video: Handshakes And Smiles As MDMK Chief Vaiko's House Help Welcomes Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to MDMK chief Vaiko's Chennai residence on Monday drew attention after a warm interaction inside the house, involving Vaiko's family and house help, went viral.

Vijay had arrived at Vaiko's residence for a courtesy meeting and was received at the entrance by the MDMK leader's family members, including his son Durai Vaiko. The meeting was part of Vijay's continued outreach to political leaders across party lines.

Inside the residence, Vaiko's house help were introduced to the chief minister. During the interaction, it was mentioned that some of them had supported his party in the elections.

As the house help stepped forward to greet Vijay, Durai Vaiko reportedly remarked, "These people voted for the whistle.” Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) party symbol is a whistle.

One of them touched Vijay's feet as a mark of respect, while another was seen performing a traditional gesture believed to ward off the “evil eye". “So happy to see you,” one of them told Vijay.

The actor-turned-politician acknowledged the greetings with a smile as the moment was captured on camera.

Vaiko later told reporters that Vijay's outreach to leaders across party lines reflected efforts to promote cordial political engagement in Tamil Nadu. He said such interactions signalled “healthy politics” in the state and added that Vijay had emerged as a significant political figure following the elections.

Earlier in the day, Vijay had also met former chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai. He was received by the DMK chief's son Udhayanidhi Stalin with a handshake.

Vijay's TVK has brought a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape by forming the state's first non-Dravidian government in 59 years and its first coalition government in 74 years.

The party secured 108 seats and emerged as the single largest force in the Assembly, though it fell short of a majority.

Congress broke away from its alliance with the DMK to back TVK, while several other parties, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Union Muslim League, extended support (with two seats each) while continuing to remain part of the DMK-led alliance.

With the government expected to face a trust vote in the assembly before May 13, Vijay's meetings with leaders have become politically significant.