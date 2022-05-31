Voting On For Uttarakhand's Champawat Seat, Chief Minister A Candidate

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami is locked in a straight contest with Congress' Nirmala Gehtori in Champawat.

Polling for by-election to the Champawat assembly seat in Uttarakhand began on this morning.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, is contesting from Champawat to become an MLA - a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfill within six months of being sworn in.

Former BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from Champawat last month to make way for Mr Dhami to contest from the seat.

Chief Minister Dhami is locked in a straight contest with Congress' Nirmala Gehtori in Champawat located in Kumaon region of the state.

Other candidates contesting are Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt and Independent Himanshu Gadkoti.

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami campaigned aggressively in Champawat along with Kailash Gehtori after filing his nominations on May 9 to seek votes, asking people to give him an opportunity to serve them.

BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also canvassed for Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami in Tanakpur, asking people of the constituency not to waste the chance of electing a Chief Minister for their rapid development.

There are 96,213 voters in the Champawat constituency, including 50,171 men and 46,042 women.



