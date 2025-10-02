Uttarakhand Paper Leak Protest: Chief Minister Says "Will Lay Down Life" For Youth

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that he is ready even to lay down his life for the youth if required.

Speaking to reporters after a programme here, Mr Dhami said some people believed that he should not have gone to the protest site to meet the youth protesting against the alleged cheating incident in an examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), nor should he have given in to their demand for a CBI probe.

"The youth of the state were sitting there under the scorching sun, raising their demands. Some may feel I should not have gone there or bowed to their demands. (But) I say, if I have to bow down, I am ready to lay down my life for the youth if needed, because they are our future," Mr Dhami said.

He said there had been a communication gap between him and the agitators, but he personally visited the protest side to establish communication and accepted their demand.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has approved the recommendation for a CBI probe into the matter, which surfaced on September 21.

Mr Dhami asserted that the government is fully committed to ensuring a transparent recruitment process and said that those found guilty will not be spared under any circumstances.

