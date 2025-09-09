Himalayas Are Our Identity, Culture, Lifeline: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the need for collective efforts to protect the Himalayas, stating that the Himalayas are our identity, culture, and lifeline, said a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

He said that the Himalayas impact not only India but also a large population across the world, and it is everyone's responsibility to safeguard them from the effects of climate change.

According to a statement by the CMO, extending his best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Himalaya Day on Monday, the Chief Minister said that in view of the need for social development in Himalayan regions, we must work in harmony with both ecology and economy.

Preserving the beauty and biodiversity of the Himalayas for future generations is our shared responsibility. Since the Himalayas are closely linked to our lives, their protection is a duty for all of us, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that environmental conservation is deeply ingrained in the people of Uttarakhand. Festivals like Harela reflect the far-sighted vision of our ancestors to stay connected with nature.

Highlighting the ongoing environmental changes, global warming, and issues related to water, forests, and land, he stressed the need for integrated reflection and action. He added that only through social awareness and collective efforts can we contribute meaningfully towards addressing these challenges, the CMO said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, he also participated in the Prabuddhjan Sammelan (Intellectuals' Conference) held in Kashipur, where he engaged in dialogue with distinguished citizens from various fields and said that meaningful dialogue with intellectuals today would further strengthen the collective resolve for Uttarakhand's development.

During the event, he shared in detail the welfare-oriented schemes, developmental works, and ongoing efforts of the state government to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country, according to the statement from the CMO.

