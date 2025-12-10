Russian Woman Cleans Trash On Himalayan Trek, Urges Tourists To Respect Sacred Peaks

A Russian woman trekking through Uttarakhand's scenic Chandrashila has gone viral on social media after she shared a heartfelt message urging visitors to respect India's natural beauty by not littering.

In an Instagram post, user @tanya_in_india documented her recent trek through Chopta, Tungnath, and Chandrashila. While she described the journey as breathtaking, she also highlighted a disappointing sight, piles of trash scattered along the sacred trail, especially at the peak of Chandrashila, a revered spot for Hindu pilgrims and nature lovers alike.

"We had one bag with us, so we picked up everything we could," she wrote. The group carried the waste down the mountain and disposed of it properly, later explaining their actions to local staff at the base.

Tanya added, "Please don't leave trash in the mountains. Respect the place you come to. And if you have the strength to help and clean it, it's a good deed."

Her act of environmental responsibility and gentle call for mindful tourism has sparked conversation online, with many praising her awareness and contrasting it with the behavior of some domestic visitors.

Several users praised the Russian woman's efforts to clean up the Himalayan trail.

One commented, "Huge thank you for your effort, ma'am," while another added, "I hope one day Indians will learn some civic sense. Appreciate your efforts."

A third user expressed concern over the growing issue of littering in the region, writing, "Garbage is one of the worst problems in the Himalayas today. People treat these mountains like a dustbin, destroying nature in the process."