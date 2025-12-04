Advertisement
Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Uttarakhand, Nearby Schools Shut For 2 Days

The incident occurred around 6:30 am when Rajendra Nautiyal of Gajald village was attacked by the leopard.

Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Uttarakhand, Nearby Schools Shut For 2 Days
Police and forest department teams rushed to the spot on receiving information. (Representational)
Pauri:

A 45-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, prompting the administration to order the shooting of the animal and declare a two-day holiday for schools in the area, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am when Rajendra Nautiyal of Gajald village was attacked by the leopard.

Police and forest department teams rushed to the spot on receiving information.

District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria, local MLA Rajkumar Pori and other officials also visited the scene.

Bhadoria said the chief wildlife warden has granted permission to shoot the leopard and a shooter has been deployed.

She further said all private and government schools, along with anganwadis in the area, will remain closed on Friday and Saturday as a precautionary measure.

The district magistrate met with the victim's family members and expressed condolences, assuring them of full administration support.

Forest department officials said the family will receive a government grant of Rs 10 lakh.        

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

