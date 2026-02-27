2 Medical College Students Arrested For Snatching Gold Chain In Uttarakhand

Two students of the Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani were arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain and a mobile phone from a woman in the Jauljibi area here, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Singh (25), a resident of Delhi and Himani Bora (23), a resident of Toli village.

Pithoragarh SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said Bora, a radiology student, had brought Singh to visit her village. On Wednesday morning, the duo stopped a woman, Mamta Devi, while she was on her way to work in the fields and snatched her belongings.

Following the incident, the victim approached the Jauljibi police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, police nabbed the two students near the Gori River bridge while they were trying to flee.

They were taken into custody and later sent to jail, the officer added.

