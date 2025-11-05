Projects Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore Underway In Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said development projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore are underway in the state with the support of the central government.

Once completed, Uttarakhand will join the ranks of the country's leading states, Dhami said during a special assembly session held to mark 25 years of the state's formation.

"With the guidance and support of the prime minister, various development projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore are underway in the state. Once they are completed, our state will play a key role in realising the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

The chief minister mentioned several major projects, including the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project, all-weather road projects, ropeways and air connectivity schemes in his address.

Dhami said his government has formulated 30 new policies in various sectors, including energy and tourism. highlighted the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion laws, new anti-riot laws, stricter anti-cheating laws, and minority education laws as his government's achievements.

The chief minister said his government has curbed corruption and taken strict action against "land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad", claiming that 9,000 acres of land has been freed from encroachment.

Strict action has been taken against 200 corrupt officials, including IAS, PCS, and IFS officers, he added.

Dhami said that over 26,000 people have been provided employment in the last four years. "We have taken many historic and far-reaching decisions in the state's interest, the impact of which will be felt by generations to come for years." The CM also paid tribute to those who led the agitation for the state's formation, and hailed former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for it.

Vajpayee not only created the state but also provided an economic package for its development, he said.

