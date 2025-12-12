UP Woman Dies By Suicide After Going Live On Facebook

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Vibhuti Khand area here after going live on Facebook, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday.

Station House Officer Amar Singh on Friday said she was from Ambedkar Nagar district and lived in a rented room in the area.

Police said she had earlier lodged a complaint against a local reporter in Ambedkar Nagar. She had also lodged a complaint against an Army man, accusing him of cheating her after promising marriage about five to seven months ago.

According to police, the woman went live on Facebook around 5.30 am. Meta alerted the police control room.

The room was locked from inside, and the time taken to break open the door delayed our entry. She might have been saved otherwise, the SHO said.

She was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said in the suicide video, she stated that she was ending her life and was not staging a scene. She did not name anyone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)